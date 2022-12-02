© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Tester bill aims to bolster housing support for Native veterans

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST
iStock
/

Sen. Jon Tester on Wednesday announced the introduction of a bill that aims to provide more support for homeless Native veterans.

The bill would carve out a portion of housing vouchers for use by Indigenous vets enrolled in the VA and tribal housing authorities. The housing vouchers are offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and given to vets enrolled in VA case management services.

Native Americans serve in the military at higher rates compared to other racial groups, and studies indicate that Native veterans experience the highest rate of homelessness, according to the VA.

The bill would also require that both the VA and HUD consult with tribes to better offer resources to homeless vets and report to Congress on the issue every five years.

The current term of Congress is scheduled to end in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags
Government & Politics Jon TesterNative AmericansVeteransYPR NewsHousing
Aaron Bolton
Aaron is Montana Public Radio's Flathead reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton