Southcentral Montana bear specialist to lead a workshop on using electric fences as a deterrent against bears

Grizzlies have been spotted roaming east of their established ecosystems as their populations expand out of recovery zones in western Montana. State wildlife managers are doing outreach to help residents prevent conflict with local bears.

Southcentral Montana bear specialist Daniel McHugh with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is leading an electric fence workshop this weekend in Red Lodge, at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains.

“Where most people live is outside the recovery zone, so any grizzly bears that we have in the area are definitely expanding their range,” said McHugh.

West of Red Lodge is the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem recovery zone, where Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks estimates approximately 1,000 grizzlies now live, double the population target.

“If we can get people on the same page with storing attractants in general, then we can help to have a steady population of grizzly bears and also just keep people safe.”

McHugh said electric fences can stop both brown and black bears from developing a reliance on human communities for food like chickens, trash or other attractants.

The workshop is free of charge and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday in Red Lodge.

