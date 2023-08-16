© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Southcentral Montana bear specialist to lead a workshop on using electric fences as a deterrent against bears

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT
A grizzly bear.
Jim Peaco
/
National Park Service
A grizzly bear.

Grizzlies have been spotted roaming east of their established ecosystems as their populations expand out of recovery zones in western Montana. State wildlife managers are doing outreach to help residents prevent conflict with local bears.

Southcentral Montana bear specialist Daniel McHugh with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is leading an electric fence workshop this weekend in Red Lodge, at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains.

“Where most people live is outside the recovery zone, so any grizzly bears that we have in the area are definitely expanding their range,” said McHugh.

West of Red Lodge is the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem recovery zone, where Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks estimates approximately 1,000 grizzlies now live, double the population target.

“If we can get people on the same page with storing attractants in general, then we can help to have a steady population of grizzly bears and also just keep people safe.”

McHugh said electric fences can stop both brown and black bears from developing a reliance on human communities for food like chickens, trash or other attractants.

The workshop is free of charge and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday in Red Lodge.

Tags
Regional News YPR NewsMontana Department of Fish Wildlife and ParksDaniel McHughBe Bear AwareBearsGrizzliesWildlife Services
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content