Second tourist injured by bison in Yellowstone this year

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
Bison on the road during the rut
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
At Old Faithful, a man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached it too closely.

A bison injured a man in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning after a close encounter between the animal and a large group of visitors.

According to a park news release, the bison lashed out after guests crowded it at Old Faithful. The 30-year-old New Jersey man received minor injuries and was transported for medical care.

This is the second bison-related injury so far this year, compared to a total of two in 2024 and one in 2023. The first incident was in early May.

The Park Service reminds visitors to give wildlife space and to stand at least 25 yards away.
