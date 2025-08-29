From Tennessee to Montana: Dolly Parton’s impact on literacy

“Well hey there, it’s Dolly and I am truly sorry that I can't be there with you in person”

Speaking via a video message, the Queen of Country shared that an ear infection had prevented her from flying to Bozeman to attend the celebration as she originally intended.

And although Parton was not there in person her impact was felt across the room.

First Lady of Montana, Susan Gianforte made expanding The Imagination Library one of her three key initiatives and started a non-profit to fund bringing the program statewide.

Regardless of income any child under five is eligible for the program, which sends one book each month directly to a child’s home.

While the program had existed in some areas, Gianforte worked to expand the program statewide.

“Because this program delivers to the home it's great for our tribal areas rural areas but especially where it's really hard to get to the county library “ Gianforte said.

Currently 46% of eligible aged children in Montana are receiving books to their mailbox, and Gianforte hopes to continue to encourage registration and reach 55% by the end of the year.

The first lady says she was drawn to promote the program because she sees reading as the foundation for all learning.

“Reading at a grade level is just critical, you can't even do math without being able to read, you just need to get those reading skills right up front” Gianforte said.

She shared that 42% of Montana children in the third grade are reading at grade level, and hopes the program will have an impact on increasing reading abilities by starting at a young age.

Gianforte remembered fondly reading to her four children, as educational and a bonding opportunity sharing, "my personal favorite was ‘Horton Hears a Who’ I think it’s just such a sweet story.”

Despite Parton not making it, music was still in the air, and the celebration ended with songs inspired by Dolly from a Montana country singer Stephanie Quayle.

To register for the program you can visit Imagination Library website

