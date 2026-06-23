Montana Democratic Party gathers to vote on party platforms

The Montana Democratic Party gathered at the Northern Hotel Sunday to vote on their party positions.

Democrats voted on platforms ranging from civil rights to energy. Among the topics was the development of data centers proposed statewide.

Michelle Hutcherson with the Flathead County Democratic Women voiced her support for a two-year moratorium on the facilities.

"A pause would allow time for additional research, public input, thoughtful planning before decisions are made that cannot be easily reversed," Hutcherson said. "It would also give Montana the opportunity to learn from other states that have already experienced large-scale data development."

The Montana Democratic Party voted in support of the two-year moratorium on large data centers. The party then moved to support the passage of laws that ensure strict environmental review, community input and the protection of utility customers.

Democrats also voted to prohibit cameras and sensors that allow law enforcement to automatically capture license plates and other information using artificial intelligence. Sponsor Jay Long with the Montana College Democrats said his concern is cybersecurity and other misuse.

"And the issue is of course that this maps your daily activities," Long said. "It knows where you live. It knows where you go, when you shop, what you bought, where you’re going. Information that is private. Information that should continue to be guaranteed to us as private under the Montana State Constitution. Nobody should have blanket access to this."

On the topic of public safety, the party voted to restrain and restructure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, and to prohibit government agencies from buying confidential information from data brokers.

Other votes affect the internal workings of the Democratic Party. Democrats voted to establish a working group to develop a code of conduct for candidates with respect to dark money and to establish procedures for the prompt investigation of allegations of abuse.

