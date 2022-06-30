Resounds: Courtney Blazon

© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Published June 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT
courtesy Courtney Blazon
Courtney Blazon

Courtney Blazon is an artist and illustrator living and working in Missoula. She draws intricate narratives that are layered with symbolism and meaning—in particular, issues surrounding women and the complexities of women’s lives throughout history.

Blazon draws influence from the natural world; literature, mythology, and fairytales; societal expectations and coming-of-age issues, and leans into humor, irony and symbolism to create involved stories that are woven together and are not always what they appear to be upon first glance.

She’s shown work across Montana, including the Missoula Art Museum, Holter Museum of Art and Paris Gibson Square, but your art has also traveled to Seattle, Portland, New York, Philadelphia, Baton Rouge, San Francisco, to name a few.

The worlds she creates are so intricate – stories within stories, and Blazon describes herself as a narrative painter, and she uses a lot of historical references in her work. In 2011, she was a recipient of a Montana Arts Council Artists Innovation Award.

Blazon is also the co-organizer of Montana MADE Fairs, featuring local and regional artists and makers in various Montana communities. These markets are part of Handmade Montana, an organization for artisans and makers. She is represented by Radius Gallery in Missoula.

Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
See stories by Anna Paige
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
