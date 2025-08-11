Resounds: Art House Cinema and Pub

© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published August 11, 2025 at 9:07 AM MDT
Corby Skinner
Matt Blakeslee was born and raised in Billings, MT. In 2015, Matt and his wife Kate started Art House Cinema, a new non-profit independent cinema to bring film and art opportunities to Billings. Whether it’s a small budget, documentary, or foreign film, the Billings community now has a chance to interact with new ideas, stories, and art.

Brian Oestreich was born and raised in Gardiner, MT before attending film school at Montana State University. After several years working in television in Los Angeles, Brian started work at Art House Cinema and Pub in 2018 as Creative Director, overseeing marketing, graphic design, technical aspects of the projectors, and eventually film curation and programming.

