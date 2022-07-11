Resounds: Doug Peacock

American naturalist, outdoorsman, filmmaker and best-selling author, Doug Peacock is perhaps best known for his book Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness, a memoir of his time observing grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Park in the ’70s and ’80s.

Doug Peacock’s new book of essays, Was It Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home is a powerful retrospective of people, animals and land.

The book is a collection of Peacock's essays, following his outdoor adventures across the globe starting in the 1960s. Sometimes he's solo, other times he is with his closest friends, like Yvon Chouinaird, the owner of Patagonia, and Doug Tompkins, the founder of The North Face. From the wilds of Michigan, Montana, Manitoba, and Mexico to the Galapagos Islands and beyond, Doug gives us a shotgun seat to adventure tracking birds, bighorn sheep, polar bears, tigers, and of course grizzlies.

He has co-founded several conservation organizations and spends considerable time seeking wilderness, solitude, and grizzlies. He lives in Emigrant with his wife Andrea and several well-cared for dogs.