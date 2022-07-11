© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Doug Peacock

Published July 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM MDT
220711resounds01.jpg
Anna Paige
/
Doug Peacock at the YPR studios

American naturalist, outdoorsman, filmmaker and best-selling author, Doug Peacock is perhaps best known for his book Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness, a memoir of his time observing grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Park in the ’70s and ’80s.

Doug Peacock’s new book of essays, Was It Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home is a powerful retrospective of people, animals and land.

The book is a collection of Peacock's essays, following his outdoor adventures across the globe starting in the 1960s. Sometimes he's solo, other times he is with his closest friends, like Yvon Chouinaird, the owner of Patagonia, and Doug Tompkins, the founder of The North Face. From the wilds of Michigan, Montana, Manitoba, and Mexico to the Galapagos Islands and beyond, Doug gives us a shotgun seat to adventure tracking birds, bighorn sheep, polar bears, tigers, and of course grizzlies.

He has co-founded several conservation organizations and spends considerable time seeking wilderness, solitude, and grizzlies. He lives in Emigrant with his wife Andrea and several well-cared for dogs.

Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
