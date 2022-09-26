© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Print
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Tyler Brorby

Published September 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT
220926resounds.jpg
Anna Paige
/
Tyler Brorby at the YPR studios

Born and raised in North Dakota, Taylor Brorby is the author of Boys and Oil: Growing up Gay in a Fractured Land.

Author Terry Tempest Williams said, “I have been waiting for this book. Boys and Oil is more than a memoir, it is a protest. Taylor Brorby has created a bridge between daydreams and nightmares, the gentle stirrings of the prairie, and the violence of the oil and gas industry. We see through the lens of a gay man, how character and identity are shaped by the landscapes that raise us.”

Brorby has also written Crude: Poems, Coming Alive: Action and Civil Disobedience, and is co-editor of Fracture: Essays, Poems, and Stories on Fracking in America. His work has been supported by grants and fellowships from the National Book Critics Circle, the MacDowell Colony, the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, Mesa Refuge, Blue Mountain Center, and the North Dakota Humanities Council.

Taylor’s work has appeared in The Huffington Post, Orion Magazine, The Arkansas International, Southern Humanities Review, North Dakota Quarterly, and has appeared in numerous anthologies. He is a contributing editor at North American Review and serves on the editorial boards of Terrain.org and Hub City Press.

Taylor regularly speaks around the country on issues related to extractive economies, queerness, disability, and climate change. He is the Annie Tanner Clark Fellow in Environmental Humanities and Environmental Justice at the Tanner Humanities Center at the University of Utah.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
See stories by Anna Paige
Related Content