Resounds: Giano Cromley, Craig Lancaster

Originally from Billings, Montana, Giano Cromley is the author of the young adult novels The Prince of Infinite Space and The Last Good Halloween, as well as the short story collection What We Build Upon the Ruins.

The Prince of Infinite Space is a sequel to The Last Good Halloween. The novel revisits Giano’s wise, smart but often troubled protagonist Kirby Russo, who is now in military school with America about to enter the Gulf War.

Giano has twice been a finalist for the High Plains Book Award and he's a recipient of an Artists Fellowship from the Illinois Arts Council.

He is currently an English professor at Kennedy-King College, where he is chair of the Communications Department. He is also an assistant fiction editor with Identity Theory. He lives on the South Side of Chicago with his wife and two dogs.

Craig Lancaster is the author of ten books including his first, 600 Hours of Edward, which was a 2010 High Plains Book Award winner and 2009 Montana Honor Book. His novel And It Will Be A Beautiful Life received the High Plains Book Awards best fiction award for 2022. Other books include The Summer Son, The Art of Departure, Edward Adrift, Edward Unspooled, The Fallow Season of Hugo Hunter, This Is What I Want, and Julep Street.

In addition to his own writing, he works as an analyst and content specialist for a research firm and helps others reach their writing and publishing dreams through Lancarello Enterprises. He serves as the senior editor/design at Montana Quarterly, where he's also a frequent contributor.

Craig lives in Billings with his wife, novelist Elisa Lorello, a dog named Fretless and a cat named Spatz.