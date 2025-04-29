Resounds: Corrie Williamson and Joe Wilkins

Corrie Williamson was born on a small farm in southwestern Virginia. She is the author of two previous poetry books: The River Where You Forgot My Name, which was a 2019 Montana Book Award Honor Book, and Sweet Husk, which won the 2014 Perugia Press Prize and was a finalist for the 2015 Library of Virginia Poetry Award. Corrie’s poetry has appeared in multiple journals and anthologies. She has taught writing at the University of Arkansas, Helena College, and Carroll College and has worked as an educator in Yellowstone National Park.

Joe Wilkins was raised on a sheep ranch north of the Bull Mountains of eastern Montana. He is a novelist, essayist, and poet. Wilkins authored the novel Fall Back Down When I Die, which was short-listed for the first novel prize from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award. The novel won the 2020 High Plains Book Award.

Wilken’s memoir, The Mountain and the Fathers, was a finalist for the Orion Book award and won the GLCA Emerging Writer’s Award. He graduated from Gonzaga University in Engineering and received his MFA in creative writing from the University of Idaho. He teaches at Eastern Oregon University’s MFA Program. His newest book is Pastoral, 1994.