© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Precious McKenzie

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published April 15, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT
Precious McKenzie at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Precious McKenzie at the YPR studios

Precious McKenzie has an MFA in Creative Writing and a Ph.D. in British Literature. In 2022, she served as a Fulbright Scholar in Ireland, teaching graduate students in the Public Humanities. She is the Director of Advancement for the Yellowstone Art Museum.

She writes poems, short stories, and children’s books. Precious is the author of over 50 books for young readers, including Cinder Yeti (the 2020 Library of Congress Great Reads from Great Places selection for Montana), Ruffian, a novel for teens, and Infestation, a young adult novel.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content