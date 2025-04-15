Resounds: Precious McKenzie

Precious McKenzie has an MFA in Creative Writing and a Ph.D. in British Literature. In 2022, she served as a Fulbright Scholar in Ireland, teaching graduate students in the Public Humanities. She is the Director of Advancement for the Yellowstone Art Museum.

She writes poems, short stories, and children’s books. Precious is the author of over 50 books for young readers, including Cinder Yeti (the 2020 Library of Congress Great Reads from Great Places selection for Montana), Ruffian, a novel for teens, and Infestation, a young adult novel.