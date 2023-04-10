© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Meg Gildehaus

By Corby Skinner,
Anna Paige
Published April 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM MDT
Meg Gildehaus at the YPR studios

28-year-old Meg Gildehaus was born in Red Lodge, Montana. Meg’s family moved to Idaho when she was six years old but returned after one year and has lived in Red Lodge ever since. She was awarded the prestigious Cook Scholarship, which each year sends one Montana high school student to St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire.

Meg moved back to Montana, earning a BA degree in Communication Studies at Rocky Mountain College in 2016. She performed with the indie rock band Arterial Drive for four years. The popular dance band regularly won numerous Magic City’s annual music awards.

Gilda House was initially formed in 2019 as the solo project of lead vocalist songwriter Meg Gildehaus. The group eventually blossomed into a full-fledged trio, tapping musicians Nick Miles and Tony Morales on drums and guitars/synths, respectively.

Meg and her band have performed alongside beloved local, regional, and international musical acts. Already renowned in the Billings music scene as an enthralling and entertaining live act, the band's new EP, Be Edise, is poised for future acclaim.

