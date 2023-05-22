Resounds: Manette Rene Bradford

Manette Rene Bradford’s work explores the ecology and history of Montana, unfolding in large-scale watercolor paper collages on canvas, as well as dimensional pieces that fuse stoneware with watercolor. Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, Manette was born into a family of visual artists, and being exposed to art at a young age taught her about the relationship between craftsmanship and the creative process.

She has a BFA in sculpture and a minor in printmaking from the Art Institute of Chicago, and has lived and worked in Chicago, the Bay Area, Red Lodge, and is now living and working in Billings.

Manette’s work, "Unsettled Lands," will be part of a touring exhibition in 2024 with the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association, providing museums and galleries across Montana with high-quality art exhibitions in support of local and regional artists. The show tour runs from 2024 through 2026 in locations including Paris Gibson Square in Great Falls, Hockaday in Kalispell, Schoolhouse History and Art Center in Colstrip, the Modak Heritage Center in Sidney, and at UM’s Montana Musem of Art and Culture.