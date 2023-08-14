Resounds: Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez is the John W. and Carol L.H. Green Executive Director for the Billings Symphony, and he joined the staff in January 2023. Lopez has a background in leadership, education, and fundraising, working with Sarasota Orchestra and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Mario relocated with his wife and daughter to Montana from Tennessee, where he was director of Education and Community Partnerships for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Lopez is a musician himself, and he has been playing horn since middle school. Mario obtained his undergraduate degree at the Lynn Conservatory of Music and attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music for his graduate studies.

The Billings Symphony recently announced its 2023-2034 season and debuted its Youth Orchestra earlier this year. The annual season runs from August through June featuring a Classic Series, Sukin Series of concerts by soloists and small ensembles, and a free Family Series that includes the annual Symphony in the Park.