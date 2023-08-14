© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Mario Lopez

By Anna Paige,
Corby Skinner
Published August 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT
Mario Lopez at the YPR studios
Anna Paige
Mario Lopez at the YPR studios

Mario Lopez is the John W. and Carol L.H. Green Executive Director for the Billings Symphony, and he joined the staff in January 2023. Lopez has a background in leadership, education, and fundraising, working with Sarasota Orchestra and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Mario relocated with his wife and daughter to Montana from Tennessee, where he was director of Education and Community Partnerships for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Lopez is a musician himself, and he has been playing horn since middle school. Mario obtained his undergraduate degree at the Lynn Conservatory of Music and attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music for his graduate studies.

The Billings Symphony recently announced its 2023-2034 season and debuted its Youth Orchestra earlier this year. The annual season runs from August through June featuring a Classic Series, Sukin Series of concerts by soloists and small ensembles, and a free Family Series that includes the annual Symphony in the Park.

Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
See stories by Anna Paige
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
