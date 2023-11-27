© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Jim Dolan

By Corby Skinner,
Anna Paige
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST
Jim Dolan in his studio
Anna Paige
Jim Dolan in his studio

Jim Dolan, a metal sculptor based in Belgrade, Montana, has spent more than 50 years creating large-scale art. Jim’s art is found around the world, from his 39 steel Bleu Horses in Montana to his 36-foot wingspan Golden Eagle in Osaka, Japan.

Jim came to Montana at age 18, working on his family’s ranch near Checkerboard, and learning the ways of the land. In 2013, he installed his iconic Bleu Horses near Three Forks, Montana. Jim describes this herd of metal horses as a gift to the people of the state of Montana for their decades of support for him and his art. In September of 2023, the horses turned 10 years old.

Observing the beauty and complexity of nature, Jim seeks to inspire others to appreciate nature and pursue their talents and passions. Using a variety of materials, such as steel, brass, and copper, Jim creates original pieces of metal. His art ranges from representational to impressionistic. He also loves adding humor or whimsy into his art.

Over the course of his 50-year career, he has created more than 170 public art pieces, and countless others in private collections in the United States and abroad. Dolan’s public art sculptures appear in about 15 states. Jim recently shipped a large metal horse as a gift to the people of Ukraine.

Jim lives near Bozeman, Montana, and welcomes visitors to his studio.

Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.

Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.

