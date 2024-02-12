Resounds: Jenny Moore

In February 2024, the board of directors at Tinworks Art appointed Jenny Moore as the gallery’s founding director.

The board selected Moore after a national search for a director. Previously, Moore was a curator at the New Museum and at the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts in New York City. From 2013-2022 she was director at the contemporary Chinati Foundation Art Museum in Marfa, Texas, where she led the museum through a period of significant growth.

Jenny Moore is a passionate advocate for artists, creation, and community engagement. She hopes to lead Tinworks Art through a period of growth and establish it as a distinct cultural hub and artistic innovator in the field of contemporary art in Bozeman.

Moore is particularly interested in activating site-specific commissions and formalizing operations.

She holds a Master of Arts degree from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in cultural anthropology from Wake Forest University.