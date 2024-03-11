© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Ellen Ornitz

By Anna Paige,
Corby Skinner
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:16 AM MDT
Ellen Ornitz and some of her ceramic work
Anna Paige
Ellen Ornitz has been a practicing ceramic and mixed media artist for nearly fifty years in the Gallatin Valley. She earned a B.A. in Painting and Printmaking from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Masters in Secondary Art Education from the University of Indiana, Bloomington.

She studied ceramics and sculpture with post-graduate work at Montana State University with John Buck and Akio Takamori and worked as the Curator for the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture in Bozeman from 1997-2013.

Ellen has exhibited her work throughout Montana in museums and galleries including exhibitions at the Missoula Art Museum, University of Montana, Yellowstone Art Museum, Holter Museum of Art, Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, and Aunt Dofe's Hall of Recent Memory.

She served on the Board of the Montana Arts Council, the Museum and Art Gallery Directors Association and as an advisor to the Bozeman Sculpture Park.

Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
