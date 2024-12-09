Resounds: Schoolhouse History and Art Center

Kayla de la Ossa is the Executive Director of the Schoolhouse History and Art Center (SHAC) in Colstrip, Montana. Hired in 2019 as Education Director, she has been in the leadership role at SHAC since 2021. Kayla also serves as Secretary of the Montana Art Gallery Directors’ Association.

Originally from Central Montana, Kayla relocated to the eastern part of the state to pursue a career in the arts. She is passionate about rural arts education and dedicates much of her time to creating a community based on the idea that art should and can be accessible to everyone.

Manette Rene Bradford was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2001, she received a BFA in sculpture, with a minor in printmaking, from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has lived and worked in Chicago, the Bay Area of San Francisco, Red Lodge and is currently living and working in Billings. Returning to the prairies and living with the dynamic energy of the mountains, integrated with her interest in the history and ecology of Montana, has provided an endless source of inspiration for her work.