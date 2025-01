King’s Saddlery has served the needs of ranchers in Wyoming and around the world since 1961. Don King, the patriarch of King’s saddlery, initiated a legacy of craftsmanship and collecting that continues today.

The Don King Museum in Sheridan, Wyoming, showcases fascinating Western and Native American artifacts used by and created for horsemen and women from the region and beyond. Bill King is the current Director and Curator of the Don King Museum in Sheridan.