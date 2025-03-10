Resounds: Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts was founded in 1951 by brickmaker Archie Bray, Sr. The Bray provides residencies for ceramic artists from around the world, a year-round exhibition schedule, summer workshops, and community classes.

Rebecca Harvey was named the Executive Director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in 2022. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Harvey received her MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and her BFA from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has written and lectured about the intertwined histories of the decorative arts, and articles featuring her work have appeared in Studio Potter and American Craft.