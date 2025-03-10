© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:54 AM MDT
Rebecca Harvey, Executive Director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts
Corby Skinner
Rebecca Harvey, Executive Director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts was founded in 1951 by brickmaker Archie Bray, Sr. The Bray provides residencies for ceramic artists from around the world, a year-round exhibition schedule, summer workshops, and community classes.

Rebecca Harvey was named the Executive Director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in 2022. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Harvey received her MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and her BFA from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has written and lectured about the intertwined histories of the decorative arts, and articles featuring her work have appeared in Studio Potter and American Craft.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content