© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Giano Cromley

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published September 8, 2025 at 9:19 AM MDT
Giano Cromley at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Giano Cromley at the YPR studios

Giano Cromley is the author of two indie young adult novels novels, The Prince of Infinite Space, and The Last Good Halloween, and a short story collection, What We Build Upon the Ruins. He is a recipient of an Artists Fellowship from the Illinois Arts Council and was a BookEnds Fellow with Stonybrook University.

Originally from Billings, he graduated from Dartmouth College and received an MFA from the University of Montana. He has worked as a speech writer and deputy press secretary in Washington, DC, and taught GED and ESL classes in Chicago.

He is currently an English professor at Kennedy-King College, where he is chair of the Communications Department. He is also an amateur woodworker and a certified wildlife tracker. He lives on the South Side of Chicago with his wife and two dogs.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content