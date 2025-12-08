Resounds: Shann Ray

Czech-American writer and American Book Award winner Shann Ray teaches at Gonzaga University and poetry at Stanford University. He is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and group Fulbright recipient to South Africa. Ray is also an International Book Award winner, a three-time High Plains Book Award winner, Bread Loaf Fellow, Bakeless Prize winner, and winner of the Foreword Book of the Year Readers’ Choice Award.

His work comprises a libretto and 17 books, of which 12 are poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction. His poems and prose have been featured in Poetry, Esquire, Narrative, McSweeney’s, Prairie Schooner, Poetry International, Big Sky Journal, and the American Journal of Poetry.