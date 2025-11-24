© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Russell Rowland and Gordon McConnell

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:10 PM MST
Roland Russell (left) and Gordon McConnell at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Roland Russell (left) and Gordon McConnell at the YPR studios

Fourth-generation Montanan Russell Rowland is a critically acclaimed author of eight books. He is a teacher and a radio and podcast host of Fifty-Six Counties. He earned an MA in Creative Writing from Boston University where he finished his first novel.

For over thirty years, Billings-based artist Gordon McConnell has created works derived from Western film stills and informed by his sustained study of the history of the American West and its representations in literature, art, film, and photography. Gordon was the 2020 Governor’s Arts Award Recipient for the State of Montana. He attained his MFA at the California Institute of the Arts and his MA in Art History at the University of Colorado.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content