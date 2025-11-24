Resounds: Russell Rowland and Gordon McConnell

Fourth-generation Montanan Russell Rowland is a critically acclaimed author of eight books. He is a teacher and a radio and podcast host of Fifty-Six Counties. He earned an MA in Creative Writing from Boston University where he finished his first novel.

For over thirty years, Billings-based artist Gordon McConnell has created works derived from Western film stills and informed by his sustained study of the history of the American West and its representations in literature, art, film, and photography. Gordon was the 2020 Governor’s Arts Award Recipient for the State of Montana. He attained his MFA at the California Institute of the Arts and his MA in Art History at the University of Colorado.