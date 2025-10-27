© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Joe Wilkins

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published October 27, 2025 at 9:34 AM MDT
Joe Wilkins outside the Dude Rancher Lodge in Billings
Corby Skinner
Joe Wilkins outside the Dude Rancher Lodge in Billings

Novelist, essayist, and poet Joe Wilkins was raised on a sheep ranch north of the Bull Mountains of eastern Montana. His novel The Entire Sky recently won the 2025 High Plains International Book Awards for Fiction.

Wilkins’ novel Fall Back Down When I Die was short-listed for the First Novel Prize from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award. The novel won the 2020 High Plains Book Award.

Wilkins’ memoir, The Mountain and the Fathers, was a finalist for the Orion Book Award and won the GLCA Emerging Writer’s Award. He graduated from Gonzaga University in Engineering and received his MFA in creative writing from the University of Idaho. He teaches at Eastern Oregon University’s MFA Program.

Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
Corby Skinner
