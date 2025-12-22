© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: C.M. Russell Museum

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:46 AM MST
The C.M. Russell Museum contains more than 3,000 pieces of Western art in a complex that covers an entire city block. The Western art complex, a National Historic Landmark, includes Charlie Russell’s fully restored home and studio, where he lived and created for 24 years alongside wife and business partner Nancy Cooper Russell.

With nearly a thousand Charles M. Russell creations in the collection, the museum presents Russell’s comprehensive, personal, and authentic reflection on Western history. Also showcased are Russell contemporaries, who depicted early cowboy culture, North Plains Indian life, Montana wildlife, and landscapes.

