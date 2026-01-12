Resounds: Montana Performing Arts Consortium

The Montana Performing Arts Consortium (MPAC) formed in 1981. Since then, the nonprofit has connected the arts to communities across Montana. MPAC's mission is to promote and encourage the touring and presentation of the performing arts throughout Montana in a professional and cost-effective manner; provide support and technical assistance to non-profit performing arts presenters, presenting communities, and artists; foster a favorable climate for both artists and presenters in Montana; and promote, cultivate, and amplify the vibrant, innovative, and powerful presenting culture in Montana communities.