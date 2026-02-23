Resounds: Jan Dietrich

A community leader, volunteer, and Executive Director of the largest performing arts center in a five-state region, Jan Dietrich has an impressive career in the nonprofit world. In the summer of 2026, Dietrich retires after ten years at the helm of the Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) in Billings.

In 2014, Dietrich was hired as the Development Director for the ABT, increasing corporate sponsorships, annual campaign donations, and leading the board in a $14 million renovation of the theater during the 2021-22 season. Jan was the first Education Director for ABT, hired in 1991. Prior to her career at ABT, Jan worked with several other nonprofits such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.