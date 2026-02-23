© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Jan Dietrich

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:51 AM MST
Jan Dietrich at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Jan Dietrich at the YPR studios

A community leader, volunteer, and Executive Director of the largest performing arts center in a five-state region, Jan Dietrich has an impressive career in the nonprofit world. In the summer of 2026, Dietrich retires after ten years at the helm of the Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) in Billings.

In 2014, Dietrich was hired as the Development Director for the ABT, increasing corporate sponsorships, annual campaign donations, and leading the board in a $14 million renovation of the theater during the 2021-22 season. Jan was the first Education Director for ABT, hired in 1991. Prior to her career at ABT, Jan worked with several other nonprofits such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
