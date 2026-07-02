Laurel residents sue state to stop forensic psychiatric facility

Residents of Laurel are suing to stop a forensic psychiatric facility proposed next to their city in southcentral Montana. Locals under the moniker Laurel CARED filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Thursday, June 26 in Yellowstone County district court.

The group rallied together when they learned the state had chosen a site just outside city limits. The psychiatric facility would hold defendants going through the justice system. Laurel resident and business owner Shawna Hopper says the Board of Investments is moving ahead on finalizing its choice despite pushback.

“So, we’re looking at this as protecting our community and hopefully making other communities across the state of Montana aware of what could happen in their community if they’re not proactive,” said Hopper.

Members of Laurel CARED say they worry about the facility’s proximity to elementary school students, public safety and strain on local staffing and other resources. YPR reached out to the Board of Investments’ executive director. He said the board doesn’t have a copy of the official filing so they can’t offer any comment.

A public hearing on zoning for the facility is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th in the Laurel High School auditorium at 5:30pm.

