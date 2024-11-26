Huntley irrigation system wins water savings grant

The Huntley Project Irrigation District just east of Billings is among 18 projects the U.S. Department of Agriculture is pursuing, and each is eligible for up to $15 million dollars.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation established the Huntley Project Irrigation District in the early 1900s, and district manager Travis Kamp said it now serves nearly 900 water users.

“We have an aging infrastructure,” said Kamp. “So, this would give us a boost for the future, maybe do some automation, address some of our bigger laterals that are causing issues, so down the road maybe there'd be more money available for HPID to pipe and do more canal lining.”

He said among their big priorities are modernizing the system with larger canals, liner and new pipes, and in that way increasing efficiency and minimizing seepage.

He said the project and its scope is still in the works, but the district would hope to break ground sometime in the fall of 2025.

