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State and county attorney clash over immigration enforcement

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:33 PM MDT
Gallatin County Justice Center
Ruth Eddy
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Gallatin County Justice Center

The public back and forth continues between Montana’s attorney general and a county attorney whose office declined to provide private information to federal immigration authorities.

In a letter Thursday, April 23, Attorney General Austin Knudsen tells Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell to follow state law and cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. He rejects Cromwell’s request for a legal opinion on the matter.

The subject of this exchange traces back to October of last year, when the attorney's office refused to give ICE confidential information. Cromwell said it butted up against privacy laws.

In his follow-up this week, Knudsen orders Cromwell to send a memorandum to staff directing them to fulfill data requests from immigration enforcement. He says this is part of a string of similar violations and he’ll step in to exercise supervisory control if she does not comply by April 27.

Both attorneys' offices declined interviews.
Tags
Government & Politics YPR NewsAustin KnudsenMontana Attorney GeneralAudrey Cromwellillegal immigration
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
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