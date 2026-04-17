State expands fishing access along the lower Yellowstone River

The state is adding a fishing spot to increase recreational access in southeastern Montana.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks staff announced the Miles City location in a news release Wednesday. A new ramp, parking lot and other facilities will be installed on the city’s western side near the WaterWorks Art Museum.

FWP says the site will help address a roughly 50-mile gap in access along the Lower Yellowstone River. It’s the result of advocacy from the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, a group of local residents and tourism professionals who organized in 2020 to increase visitorship and outdoor tourism in southeastern Montana.

FWP estimates the total budget at $312,000. They say it’s funded through a federal program for fisheries conservation, and Montana Walleyes Unlimited is helping to cover the local match.

Staff expects Hilleman Fishing Access Site to open to the public in 2027.

