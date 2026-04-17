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State expands fishing access along the lower Yellowstone River

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:40 PM MDT
The Yellowstone River along a park in Billings.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
The Yellowstone River along a park in Billings.

The state is adding a fishing spot to increase recreational access in southeastern Montana.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks staff announced the Miles City location in a news release Wednesday. A new ramp, parking lot and other facilities will be installed on the city’s western side near the WaterWorks Art Museum.

FWP says the site will help address a roughly 50-mile gap in access along the Lower Yellowstone River. It’s the result of advocacy from the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, a group of local residents and tourism professionals who organized in 2020 to increase visitorship and outdoor tourism in southeastern Montana.

FWP estimates the total budget at $312,000. They say it’s funded through a federal program for fisheries conservation, and Montana Walleyes Unlimited is helping to cover the local match.

Staff expects Hilleman Fishing Access Site to open to the public in 2027.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsFishFWPMontana Department of Fish Wildlife and ParksMiles CityLower Yellowstone River Coalitiontourism in Montana
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
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