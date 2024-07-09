© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Gavin Woltjer

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:37 AM MDT
Gavin Woltjer is in his eighth year as the director of the Billings Public Library. During his tenure, he and the library staff have sought to adapt to the new library building, challenges related to the pandemic, the ongoing discussion of censorship, and expanding resources for the community within and out of the library.

Previously, Woltjer held the position of Dean of Library Services at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He has advanced degrees and certificates from the University of South Dakota, University of Oklahoma, and Harvard University School of Education. Woltjer lives in Billings with his family.

Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
