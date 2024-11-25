© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Kevin Red Star

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:44 AM MST
Kevin Red Star at his gallery in Red Lodge
Corby Skinner
Kevin Red Star at his gallery in Red Lodge

Kevin Red Star grew up on the Crow Reservation. In the early 1960s, he was chosen to be in the first group of students at the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in Santa Fe. After graduating, he continued his studies at the San Francisco Art Institute. He has participated in shows worldwide with over 100 exhibitions, including shows in Paris, Tokyo, China, New York, Washington DC, California and Montana. Kevin currently has a studio in Roberts, Montana, and a gallery in Red Lodge.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content