Resounds: Kevin Red Star

Kevin Red Star grew up on the Crow Reservation. In the early 1960s, he was chosen to be in the first group of students at the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in Santa Fe. After graduating, he continued his studies at the San Francisco Art Institute. He has participated in shows worldwide with over 100 exhibitions, including shows in Paris, Tokyo, China, New York, Washington DC, California and Montana. Kevin currently has a studio in Roberts, Montana, and a gallery in Red Lodge.