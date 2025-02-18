© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Black History Month: Billings book challenge highlights Black authors

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:37 PM MST
Black Heritage Foundation is hosting a contest to read as many Black writers as possible by February 28th
February is Black History Month, and one group in Billings is challenging Montanans to add more Black authors to their reading lists.

Marcus Lewis with the Black Heritage Foundation said they’re hosting a contest to read as many Black writers as possible by February 28th. He said it’s also a good opportunity for kids to develop a love for books and an appreciation for Black heroes and figures from history. C

“It started mainly focusing on getting our kids to read, but we’re challenging everyone to pick up a book and just open a book and read.”

Categories are 10 years old and under, 11 to 17 years old and adults 18 years old and above.

Extra entries will be awarded for finding books at the local library or bookstore with proof of verification like a receipt. Readers can find a book log to fill out and more information on the Black Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page.

Winners will be drawn on March 2.
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
